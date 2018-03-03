What Creates a Hidden Killer?

Did we ignore all the potential warning signs? Perhaps. But, as a cold-case homicide detective and a Christian, I've discovered another very real explanation. Most of the murder suspects I investigate are seemingly "regular" people who lived uneventful lives following their crime.

They are doting parents (and grandparents), firemen, church elders, engineers, painters, professionals and blue-collar workers. They're your neighbor, your kid's scout leader, your co-worker and your family member. These people aren't serial killers, they're ordinary people who committed a single, extraordinary crime.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/why-no-one-should-be-surprised-that-a-killer-is-living-under-their-roof.html