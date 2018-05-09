What Does the Bible Say About Video Games?

Is there anything in the Bible about video games? The holy book has plenty to say about human pursuits, and its words remain as relevant as ever even when gaming technology seems headed to a level approaching that of "Ready Player One."

People play games for many reasons. Some pick up the controller out of boredom, while others see it as a way to pick up some skills or even as a way to socialize. A select few even make a living out of it, with some of the top video game streamers earning half a million per month playing games before an audience.

Pixabay/congerdesign People are now comfortable with using gadgets and the Internet to look up their favorite verse from the Bible, even about modern trends like video games and social media.

However a person may approach video games, the Bible has a few guiding words to advise and inspire. The holy book has always taught people that their days on earth are precious, and given to them for a purpose, as Psalm 90:12 would remind the faithful.

12 So teach us to number our days

that we may get a heart of wisdom.

Video games are a form of expression and an outlet, but like most forms of modern entertainment, they are also mostly a distraction in the daily lives of people. There's so much news about the latest consoles and upcoming titles, and now that mobile gaming is bigger than ever, people are surrounded by video gaming.

34 "But watch yourselves lest your hearts be weighed down with dissipation and drunkenness and cares of this life, and that day come upon you suddenly like a trap.

Luke 21:34 would advise Christians to always look beyond the fads and trends and always search for more substantial things. So, while gamers may find that filling up their Xbox Achievements list may be a good way to pass the time, there's a better use of their schedule as 2 Timothy 2:22 urges believers in Christ.

22 So flee youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart.

Pixabay/Olichel The Bible has a few things to say about how people should spend their time, and especially when it comes to modern pursuits like gaming versus doing something else that could me more productive.

Being able to enjoy video games, especially after a long study session or a hard day at work, is another blessing from God as well. People would do well to remember that their consoles, their Internet connection, and the ability to work and earn that resulted in them is also a gift, as Ecclesiastes 5:18-20 reminded believers.

18 Behold, what I have seen to be good and fitting is to eat and drink and find enjoyment in all the toil with which one toils under the sun the few days of his life that God has given him, for this is his lot. 19 Everyone also to whom God has given wealth and possessions and power to enjoy them, and to accept his lot and rejoice in his toil—this is the gift of God.

At the end of it all, it is God that will keep his flock "occupied with joy" in their hearts, an unimaginable joy that the latest gaming titles won't even hold a candle to.