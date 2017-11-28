What is Coming to Netflix on December 2017

Netflix is bringing a plethora of movies and TV shows to keep everyone preoccupied during the holidays. Several titles films coming to the streaming platform this Dec. are Christmas and New Year's Eve-themed.

This Dec. Netflix is bringing a total of 34 original titles —films, Christmas specials, and full seasons of shows. Among the highly-anticipated shows are "Bright," the big-budget action film starring Will Smith, which airs on Dec. 22, and the second season of "The Crown," which premieres on the 8th.

Next month, subscribers of the streaming platform, as per usual, should see the biggest haul arrive on the 1st of Dec. Netflix will kick off the Christmas season with original titles, "A StoryBots Christmas," and "DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays."

While most of the titles launching that day are not holiday-themed they are definitely worthy of attention, including the Emily Blunt-led period drama "The Young Victoria," award-winning filmmaker Tom Jenning's two-hour documentary about the late Princess of Wales "Diana: In Her Own Words," and Eminem's "8 Mile."

Throughout the month, Netflix is slated to add noteworthy titles and a few holiday-themed shows to the platform.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprised their respective roles as Poppy and Branch for the animated musical "Trolls Holiday Special," which is coming to Netflix on the 6th of Dec. Two days after, on the 8th, Netflix will air another original, "El Camino Christmas," starring veteran actor Tim Allen, Vincent D'Onofrio, Luke Grimes, Dax Shepard, Jessica Alba, Kurtwood Smith, and more.

It seems like subscribers will be seeing more of Allen's movies next month. All three of the titles from the Disney film franchise "The Santa Clause," wherein the actor stars as the divorced dad-turned-Santa Claus, are coming on the 12th of Dec.

A few New Year's Eve-themed specials coming next month include "All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018," "Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018," "Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018," and "Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018."