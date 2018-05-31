What Is Jesse Duplantis' Net Worth? Prosperity Preacher Seeks Donations for $54M Private Jet

Jesse Duplantis, televangelist and prosperity gospel preacher, has made headlines by his request to his followers — a $54 million private jet. Given that the Louisiana-based preacher has owned at least three jets by now, there are those wondering how much he is currently worth.

"You know I've owned three different jets in my life and used them and used them and just burning them up for the Lord... Now some people believe that preachers shouldn't have jets." Duplantis himself confirmed in a video interview on "This Week With Jesse," and continued on, well aware of the controversy his request would bring.

JDM official website/ "This Week with Jess" A screenshot featuring televangelist Jesse Duplantis, who is asking his followers for help in buying a -million brand new Falcon 7X jet.

"I really believe that preachers ought to go on every available voice, every available outlet, to get this gospel preached to the world," he added. At this point in the video, he shows off pictures of the various jets he has owned over the years, now hung on the wall as a testament to his means.

The prosperity preacher is reportedly living in a huge plantation-style home, measuring around 35,000 square feet inside, according to Time Magazine. At the time of its construction in 2009, it would have been the largest residential home in the East Bank of the St. Charles Parish in Louisiana.

According to Judy Caillouet via the St. Charles Herald, the home has 25 rooms and two double-car garages. Among the glut of bedrooms and bathrooms, the house also includes a music parlor and a theater. The home reportedly cost $3 million to build, and the property as a whole now has an estimated value of $6 million.

The 68-year old preacher has an estimated net worth of $50 million dollars, just a few millions shy of the extravagant private jet he is now "believing God for." A brand new Dassault Falcon 7X will likely set Jesse Duplantis Ministries back around $54 million.

Facebook/Jesse Duplantis Ministries Jesse Duplantis, a 68-year-old prosperity gospel preacher, has an estimated net worth 50 million US dollars, as well as reportedly residing in a 35,000 sq. ft home.

According to Duplantis, his last private plane was bought in 2006, making it around a dozen years old now. This new acquisition will let him travel "anywhere in the world in one stop," with its expanded range.

The Falcon 7x seats eight passengers and can fly from Paris to Tokyo, or Shanghai to Seattle on a single trip, needing only one tank of fuel, as The Telegraph noted.

"Now people say, 'my Lord, can't you go with this one?'" Duplantis said in the video, pointing to an older jet. "Yes, but I can't go at one stop," he pointed out. He also claimed that it would be cheaper for the ministry to have his own private jet because he had his own fuel farm.

"I really believe that if the Lord Jesus Christ was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn't be riding a donkey," the prosperity preacher added in the video.

"He'd be in an airplane flying all over the world," he claimed.