What is Leaving Netflix on Dec. 2017

Netflix is gearing up for the holiday season and will add Christmas-themed titles throughout Dec., several of which are originals. To make way for this massive haul, the streaming platform will have to remove a few ones from their roster.

REUTERS/Mike Blake/ New Netflix original titles coming next month

"Young Frankenstein," "Nightcrawler," "The Queen of Versailles,"

"Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," 11 seasons of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and the first and second seasons of "Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal," are a few of the titles slated to leave Netflix next month.

Netflix kick starts next month's solid line-up with a massive haul on the 1st of Dec. But on that very day, multiple titles will also be leaving the streaming platform, including the first two seasons of "Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal" and "Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time."

The 1974 horror-comedy "The Young Frankenstein" starring Gene Wilder is also leaving on that day. Other titles slated to be removed on the 1st of Dec. are "Two Girls and a Guy," which stars a young Robert Downey Jr. as a two-timing actor, the second and third installment of horror franchise "Scary Movie," the first season of FX's crime comedy series "Terriers," and season 2 of Fox's drama series "Touch" among others.

All eleven season, except the most recent one, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will be removed on the 9th of Dec while Dan Gilroy's thriller "Nightcrawler," which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, is leaving the platform on the 12th of Dec.

"The Queen of Versailles," a documentary about billionaires David and Jackie Siegel's life during the 2008 global economic crisis, is the sole title to exit on the 13th but on the 15th, "America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation" and a series of spinoffs from the franchise "America's Funniest Home Video Kids" will be removed. "Holidays," and the first seasons of "Animals with Attitude," "It's Tough," and "Playtime Ain't for Wimps" will be exiting the streaming service on the said day.

Furthermore, subscribers will have until Christmas to watch Johnny Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."