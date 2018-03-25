What Is Palm Sunday? 5 Facts to Know About the Start of Holy Week

(Photo: Suzanne Gill) Palm Sunday stain glass window at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter when the Holy Week begins. Here are five facts about the occasion that shed light on its importance in the lives of Christians. Palm Sunday is the beginning of the final seven days of Jesus' earthly ministry, based on Matthew 21:6–11, which reads: "The disciples went and did as Jesus had directed them. They brought the donkey and the colt and put on them their cloaks, and he sat on them. Most of the crowd spread their cloaks on the road, and others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. And the crowds that went before him and that followed him were shouting, 'Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!' And when he entered Jerusalem, the whole city was stirred up, saying, 'Who is this?' And the crowds said, 'This is the prophet Jesus, from Nazareth of Galilee.'" Click on the arrow to go to the next page.

1. Palm Sunday celebrates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters) People walk near Damascus Gate leading into Jerusalem's Old City, 2017. Jesus' entry into Jerusalem is mentioned in all four Gospel accounts in the Bible, which points to the significance of the event. It was the fulfilment of a prophecy, found in Zechariah 9:9 in the Old Testament: "Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey." In Jerusalem, Jesus publicly said he is the Messiah and King of Israel.

2. Jesus rode on a donkey for a special purpose Expand | Collapse (Photo: AP / Rick Rycroft) 21-year-old drama student Matt Johnson, second left, rides a donkey as he plays Jesus as a procession of members from Wesley Mission march through Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 5, 2009. Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter when Christians remember how Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. Jesus wouldn't normally travel on a donkey, but He did so that day. During ancient days, horses were symbols of war, while donkeys symbolized peace. The use of a donkey also spoke about the humility of Jesus, as the prophecy reads, "… Righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey." This humility is more explicitly shown in the death of Jesus on a cross, which followed a few days later.

3. Many praised Jesus on Palm Sunday but few could understand Him fully Expand | Collapse (Photo: Grace Hill Media) Diogo Morgado portrays Jesus Christ in Mark Burnett and Roma Downey’s “Bible” series which will premiere on The History Channel on March 3, 2013. As the biblical passage says, people in the crowd spread their cloaks and branches on the road and followed Jesus, shouting, "Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!" Scholars say that people at the time expected Jesus to start a political rebellion against the Roman occupation, but Jesus' mission was to bring freedom from sin, and salvation. This is the reason why many people who were praising Jesus on Palm Sunday were found shouting "crucify Him" a few days later.

4. Palm branches had a symbolic meaning Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Omar Ibrahim) Christian Maronite children hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the coastal city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon March 20, 2016. John 12:13 reads, "They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, 'Hosanna!' 'Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!' 'Blessed is the king of Israel!'" People in the ancient world laid out a path of branches to welcome a king. Revelation 7:9 also mentions palm branches: "After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands." The palm branch also represented the victory of martyrs, or the victory of the spirit over the flesh.