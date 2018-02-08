What Is 'Scooby Doo Pa Pa' and Why Is It the Newest Dance Craze?

Instagram/Lele Pons Lele Pons and Inanna Sarkis dressed as Daphne and Vilma from "Scooby Doo"

First released by DJ Kass in September, "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" took its sweet time before being a huge hit. But when it finally did, it took Latin America by storm. Now, it is in the U.S., too.

The song's massive success is no small thanks to a couple of social media superstars — Miami-based Lele Pons, who has 8 million YouTube subscribers and 22 million Instagram followers, and her friend Inanna Sarkis, who has over 2 million YouTube subscribers and over 7 million Instagram followers.

In a couple of Instagram posts that have since become viral, the quirky duo dressed up like Velma Dinkley and Daphne Blake from the original "Scooby Doo" franchise then danced to the tune of "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" in an infectious routine that had viewers imitating their dance moves.

Pons' two videos on Instagram have since been viewed 32 and 26 million times. The first one, posted in early December, is just the two of them dancing like crazy in someone's pad. The second one, posted a month later, shows them with a group of "hot" guys who really put the beat in the song.