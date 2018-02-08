What Is 'Scooby Doo Pa Pa' and Why Is It the Newest Dance Craze?
First released by DJ Kass in September, "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" took its sweet time before being a huge hit. But when it finally did, it took Latin America by storm. Now, it is in the U.S., too.
The song's massive success is no small thanks to a couple of social media superstars — Miami-based Lele Pons, who has 8 million YouTube subscribers and 22 million Instagram followers, and her friend Inanna Sarkis, who has over 2 million YouTube subscribers and over 7 million Instagram followers.
In a couple of Instagram posts that have since become viral, the quirky duo dressed up like Velma Dinkley and Daphne Blake from the original "Scooby Doo" franchise then danced to the tune of "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" in an infectious routine that had viewers imitating their dance moves.
Pons' two videos on Instagram have since been viewed 32 and 26 million times. The first one, posted in early December, is just the two of them dancing like crazy in someone's pad. The second one, posted a month later, shows them with a group of "hot" guys who really put the beat in the song.
According to Daily Mail, these clips have inspired 260,000 videos on YouTube of people joining the dance phenomenon. Many predict that it is a good enough dance move that could rival the Harlem Shake craze five years ago.
The song's original singer, DJ Kass, was born in Dominica and raised in New York City. The 26-year-old budding DJ is not letting the craze get to his head. On his website, he wrote, "For now, I'm currently involved in learning how to produce and create edits. I just want to be heard, appreciated, and known in this world for giving a great show and best of all, entertaining the crowd because I live through them."
Anyone hoping to learn the steps to "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" can watch Pons' viral video below.