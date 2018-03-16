What Is the Meaning of Easter and Why Do Christians Celebrate it?

Reuters/Tony Gentile Renaissance painter Piero della Francesca's masterpiece 'The Resurrection' is seen in the Civic museum in Sansepolcro, central Italy, November 7, 2014.

Easter is just around the corner, and it's important to take a look at why it's a significant event for Christians to celebrate all over the world.

Easter is all about commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Christians celebrate every year. But unlike other holidays, the dates of Easter aren't always the same.

As a matter of fact, the days to celebrate Easter change every year, according to The Sun. For this 2018, Easter begins on Good Friday, which falls on March 30 and continues until Easter Monday on April 2.

The reason why Easter dates change annually is because the death of Jesus took place around the Jewish Passover, which is traditionally observed on the first full moon that comes after the vernal equinox.

But because full moons vary in different time zones, the Church finalized that they would base it on the Paschal Full Moon instead, which is the 14th day of the lunar month. With that, Easter Sunday is celebrated the following Sunday.

When the Paschal Full Moon is determined, the rest of the dates for Easter can already be identified. But how do Christians really honor Jesus Christ during Easter?

One way is to embody the hardships and triumphs that Jesus Christ went through during Easter, according to The Barbados Advocate.

In Good Friday, the focus is Jesus' death. Christians can reflect on this day by seeing the pain and suffering that Jesus went through brought about by His own people. In some way, Christians experience certain degrees of pain and suffering from family and peers.

But no matter how hurt Jesus was, he chose to forgive, which is a lesson that Christians always look to.

On the other hand, Easter Sunday signifies two things for Christians. One is that time one Earth is limited, and second is there will be a chance at another life granted by Jesus' sacrifice.

This gives Christians to reflect on how they will use their time on Earth, and how that will affect them in the afterlife.