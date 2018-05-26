What Is the Meaning of Memorial Day?

Memorial Day has its roots in the early ceremonies held in small American towns after the Civil War, and now, it's a federally recognized holiday that people have come to associate with barbecues in the backyard or a leisurely dip in the pool. Even then, there will always be those who will solemnly remember this day for the people who have died in the service of the U.S. armed forces.

The country has many ways and dates to celebrate the men and women who have fought, or are still fighting, for the country. That said, Memorial Day is one date set aside for those who have fallen in service of the armed forces.

It's not to be confused with Veterans Day, which is an official public holiday set annually on Nov. 11 which celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, both living and the departed. For those who are still actively serving in the U.S. armed forces, there's also the aptly named Armed Forces Day in May to honor their service.

Memorial Day is set for the last Monday of May, which makes it May 28 this year, while Armed Forces Day is set on the third Saturday of the month as the nation celebrated it last May 19.

In 1968, the U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which changed the date of the Memorial Day celebration from May 30 to the last Monday of May, which was presumably meant to create a long three-day weekend.

This may or may not have contributed to a certain nonchalant observance of the holiday by the general public, but there will be always those who have family members that gave their lives in the service of the country.

Unlike Veterans Day or Armed Forces Day, this Monday is a tribute to all U.S. soldiers who have died in active service. These are the brave men and women who did not get to come home to their families, let alone see the wars they fought in come to an end.

This Memorial Day weekend is still a good opportunity to gather with family and friends, but it's a great chance as well to spend at least one minute to remember that this freedom came at a great cost.

There's a National Moment of Remembrance Act for that, a law signed by President Bush in 2000. It "encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3:00 local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation," so that even for one minute, citizens everywhere can be reminded of what this holiday is really all about.