What Royal Title Could Meghan Markle Receive Once She Marries Prince Harry?

Reuters/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Prince Harry is all set to marry Meghan Markle, but what royal title could she receive once she enters into the family?

Fans who have been watching the relationship of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle unfold had definitely been overjoyed to hear the news of their engagement. However, while there are those who are still coming to terms with the news, a lot of questions have been raised. One of which concerns the title to princess-to-be will receive once she married Prince Harry.

By tradition, male members of the royal family are bestowed upon a title upon marriage. Just like his brother, Prince William, who received the title of Duke of Cambridge when he married the now-HRH Katherine or "Princess Kate," Prince Harry is more likely to be given a dukedom. And so far, the still-vacant title of Duke of Sussex seems to be the most obvious choice for Prince Harry when he finally weds Meghan Markle.

However, the queen may also bestow upon her grandson other available dukedoms such as those of Windsor, Clarence, Albany, Connaught, Cumberland and Teviotdale.

With this information, it is likely that Meghan Markle would receive the title Her Royal Highness (HRH) The Dutchess of Sussex or whichever dukedom is bestowed upon her soon-to-be husband.

Interestingly, the title Duke of Sussex once belonged to George III's son, Augustus Frederick, who, in a way, also mirrored Prince Harry's choice in love. Like Prince Harry, Augustus Frederick had also lived in Kensington Palace and had chosen to marry for love and not because of royal obligations.

However, unlike Prince Harry who has his family's blessings and was born in the modern era where royal families aren't all too strict about marriages, Prince Augustus Frederick's marriage was annulled by his father who deemed his wife too low ranked.

Thankfully, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't likely suffer the same fate.