What Shows and Movies are Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime this January 2018?

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

A slew of new shows and content are coming to the three biggest streaming services.

Now that a new year has finally taken over, it should be no surprise that big changes are also coming to big streaming service providers such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. With this being said, a number of new films and shows will be made available on these platforms beginning this January.

For Netflix, it looks like they are off to an ambitious start by bringing in heavy names such as "Batman" and Marlon Brando. This January, Netflix subscribers should expect to see at least five "Batman" films which include the one directed by Tim Burton as well as "Batman Begins" by Christopher Nolan. Fans of the classic "Godfather" trilogy would also be able to stream the movies, starring Al Paccino and Marlon Brando as the Godfather himself.

Other classics available for streaming are the "Lethal Weapon" films and the iconic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" starring Audrey Hepburn. "King Kong" and all five of the "Bring It On" films are also coming this January. While these titles are all old classic films, Netflix will also be airing a new biopic featuring Jack Black and centered on Jack Lewan's polka Ponzi scheme titled "The Polka King."

New seasons of "Grace and Frankie," "Lovesick" and "One Day at a Time," among others, are also set to be available on Netflix this January.

As for Hulu, subsribers should be ready for a wonderful treat as the streaming service is all set to air new seasons for a variety of food-centered shows like "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Cupcake Wars," "Diners," "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Food Network Star." Hulu is also all set to air an all-new season of "Flip and Flop," "X-Files" and "Fear the Walking Dead" as well as films like the "Karate Kid," "Requiem for a Dream" and "Reservoir Dogs."

Finally, for Amazon Prime, subscribers would be able to revisit Peter Capaldi's stint as the iconic "Dr. Who" as the platform has made the show's 10th season available for stream. For the sci-fi fans, they would be glad to know that Amazon will finally start airing the Bryan Cranston-produced anthology series called "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" which is based on the stories made by Philip K. Dick.

For fans who want to know what other new releases are available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, Nerdist provided a full list of shows and movies coming to the streaming sites.