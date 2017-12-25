What Stores Are Open on Christmas Day 2017?

It's the height of the holiday season, and most establishments are closed until just before the new year. For those who have some last-minute shopping or errands to run, however, a few outlets are staying open to serve customers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself.

It's also a great idea to call a local store ahead to check if they are open, just to be sure, as Newsweek recommends. Store managers and franchise owners often have the final say on whether their outlet will be running on Christmas Day, but as a general guide, the following branches are likely to keep their doors open.

REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, New York City.

Walgreens, along with their drug store Duane Reade, will be open throughout the holidays. 24-hour branches are expected to be open all day and all night for last-minute items, and locations with regular hours will be open from the usual 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Convenience stores including 7-Eleven, Sheetz and Circle K will be open 24 hours even on Christmas Day, as usual. Cumberland Farms is even offering free coffee for their visitors on Dec. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. Speedway will have most, but not all locations open over the holidays.

Some supermarkets will be open on Christmas Eve, too, although Aldi closed early at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Publix was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve as well, according to the International Business Times.

Drug stores will be open on Christmas, too, with CVS Pharmacy running on its normal schedule on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, except for outlets located inside Target stores. Rite Aid will be running shorter hours on Christmas, at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Groceries, likewise, are running shorter hours this Dec. 25. Albertsons will be open from 6 a.m. up to until noon only, and Giant will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Christmas Day. Sears, K-Mart, JCPenny and Family Dollar are likewise open on Monday, but it's always a good idea to call the local store ahead.