What Time Will the 2018 Super Bowl Kick Off?

REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a first down by running back Dion Lewis (33) picks up a first down in the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

The 2018 Super Bowl is almost at hand.

The Super Bowl is no doubt one of the biggest sporting events in the world and also one of the most viewed with over 117 million viewers last year. Now in its 52nd year, the 2018 Super Bowl or Super Bowl LII will see the New England Patriots defend their title as they battle it out with the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Feb. 4, Sunday. For those wondering what time the Super Bowl will start and at which TV station, here are some important information.

The Super Bowl LII will be held at the Minneapolis, Minn., a rather surprising move for the NFL when it was revealed that they had held a secret ballot in May 2014. With this, the city had ultimately won the bid to host the 2018 Super Bowl, beating out Indianapolis and New Orleans. With Minneapolis as the host city, this will be the first time that the Super Bowl will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. since the Super Bowl XLVIII. Not only that, this is also the second time that Minnesota has hosted the football event.

The Super Bowl LII will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST, and for those wondering where the event will be broadcasted from, NBC will officially air the event with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the play-by-play voiceover report while Michele Tafoya will be reporting on the sidelines.

Definitely one of the highlights of the event is the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and following Lady Gaga's performance from last year, Justin Timberlake is all set to entertain the hundred millions of viewers from all around the world with some of his biggest hits.

This isn't the first time that Timberlake will be performing at the halftime show, but interestingly, the Patriots were also playing at the Super Bowl in 2004, the second time Timberlake has performed.