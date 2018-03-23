What Trends Are Expected to Dominate the Smartphone Industry for the Rest of 2018 and Beyond?

Smartphones with bigger screens and better AI-based features could be coming

Reuters/Yves Herman Visitors take photos of the Robot Assistant Pepper by SoftBank Robotics.

Technology is constantly changing, which is why tracking the latest trends is an interesting exercise.

Smartphones, in particular, have been on the receiving end of significant innovations over the past few years, and they are about to change even more moving forward.

This year's Mobile World Congress offered sneak peeks at the trends that should become even more prevalent among smartphones.

First, smartphones will likely feature even larger screens moving forward.

As an article from Digital Trends pointed out, Xiaomi got the ball rolling on reducing bezels and featuring larger screens, and it seems that more manufacturers are now following those practices.

Devices, both expensive and budget-friendly, are now starting to go with larger screens, and it seems that smartphone users are embracing the change.

What will be interesting to see though is how far this trend will go and whether larger and smaller smartphones will also start featuring this particular design.

Second, AI features will likely be developed further.

Another noticeable trend is the increased amount of attention being paid to developing AI features for smartphones.

In the not too distant past, AI features seemed like they were novelty additions. However, since then, they have improved greatly and are now getting to the point where they are as crucial to the device as the camera or the OS included.

Companies who have invested in AI are starting to see some interesting results, and those are coming soon to smartphones.

Third, foldable phones may also soon be a thing.

Unlike the first two trends mentioned above, foldable phones are not guaranteed to be more prevalent just yet.

Still, as Stuff.co.nz noted, AMOLED displays are becoming more popular. If more companies start using those, then it's not out of the realm of possibility that at least one of them will invest resources into developing an advanced foldable phone.

Should foldable phones indeed be developed, it will be interesting to see if consumers will give those a try.

It's remarkable how much smartphones have already changed in a relatively short amount of time, and the best part is that more innovations are still on the way.