What 'Your Name' Anime Movie Director Really Thinks About Upcoming Live-Action Adaptation

(Photo: YouTube/TokyoPopTV) "Kimi No Na Wa" or "Your Name" is set for a live-action remake.

"Your Name" anime movie director Makoto Shinkai recently spoke about the upcoming live-action adaptation of his film.

Back in September, it was announced that Paramount Pictures is giving Mitsuha and Taki the Hollywood treatment with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams on board as producer.

Shinkai indicated at a press event ahead of the "Exhibition of Shinkai Makoto" opening at the National Art Center in Tokyo that he can hardly be bothered about how "Your Name" will be handled, leaving it to the people who made the choice to adapt it:

People often compare their creation to their child, but I'm not much interested in how my child would be treated. While I'm looking forward to how it will go, I also think how it will grow is up to [the Hollywood version itself] because it has already left my hand.

When the project was first announced, Shinkai welcomed the possibility of seeing something new in the "Your Name" live-action adaptation, saying:

When such a work is imbued with Hollywood filmmaking, we may see new possibilities that we had been completely unaware of — I am looking forward to the live-action film with excited anticipation.

"Your Name" was released in Japan last year. It made a splash in its origin country and abroad with critics gushing about its excellent animation and emotional impact.

The movie also ended up becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan and the fourth highest-grossing non-English film worldwide. "Your Name" also earned a number of nominations and awards including the 2016 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for Best Animated Feature Film.

The script for the "Your Name" live-action adaptation will be written by "Arrival" screenwriter Eric Heisserer. No casting or filming details have been revealed yet.

"Your Name" follows the story of high school students Mitsuha and Taki who swap bodies as they help each other with achieving goals they set out for themselves.