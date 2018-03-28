What's Coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Games With Gold in April 2018?

April is here, and with spring underway, Microsoft will be bringing a brand new set of offers for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Which new titles are about to become available for Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers at no extra cost this month?

Even this March, Xbox gamers already have a clear idea of what's coming ahead for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, with Microsoft helpfully announcing their new line-up for their on-demand game streaming service this early on.

Microsoft Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass offers for April 2018 include "Robocraft Infinity," "Cities: Skylines" and "The Hunter: Call of the Wild," among others

The Xbox Team's Mike Nelson has posted an update for the Xbox Game Pass this Monday, March 26, and this early on, several of the upcoming titles are making headlines already.

One of them is "Robocraft Infinity," a multiplayer robot battle game that many fans have been eagerly waiting for Freejam Games to launch. The game is also making its first appearance on the Xbox One on April 11 and is simultaneously launching for the Xbox Game Pass service, as well, so subscribers will already be among the first to try out the action game.

"When Microsoft approached us to put 'Robocraft Infinity' into Xbox Game Pass and thus open it up to entirely new audiences on Xbox at launch that may otherwise not experience the game, we jumped at the opportunity," FreeJam Games' Luis Dellinger, the producer of the game, explained the unusual decision to open up the game for both retail and streaming.

"Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition," the home console version of the beloved city builder and practically the successor of the "Sim City" series, will be available for streaming as well this coming April. Interestingly, "Cities: Skylines" on the Xbox comes with mod support, too.

"Portal Knights," that mix of "Minecraft"-like sandbox builder gameplay and the usual role-playing game adventures will be available for on-demand streamers as well on the Xbox Pass next month, as Cinema Blend noted. "Cluster Truck" is a platformer game set in the bustling streets filled with speeding vehicles, a title that contrasts well with "Late Shift," a realistic crime thriller game based on player choices.

These and more are joining the rest of the Xbox Game Pass library, that already includes some major titles like "Bayonetta" and the newly-launched "Sea of Thieves."

Microsoft Xbox Live Gold members can get up to 0 in free games during a year of membership including backward compatible Xbox 360 games for the Xbox One with the Games With Gold promo.

Xbox Games With Gold is also expecting a timely update very soon, with Xbox's Major Nelson revealing the new games offered free for Xbox Live Gold members this coming April. For now, as of this time, one game is confirmed to be joining the line-up of free games for Xbox Games With Gold in April, and that is "Superhot" for the Xbox One.

"Superhot," the shooter game where players can control the flow of time, have been offered for free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers since March 16 and will stay very cheap at zero dollars until April 15.