What's the Ideal Time for Exercising?

(Photo: Unsplash/Bruno Nascimento)

People have different reasons for why they work out, and the ideal time for exercising depends on what those goals are.

In an article for Quick and Dirty Tips, fitness coach Brock Armstrong offered some insight and provided some information that sheds light on how people could better customize their workout plans according to what they are trying to achieve.

First off, Armstrong shared a discussion he had with a fellow fitness coach who provided a scientifically-backed argument which suggests that working out some time in the late afternoon or early evening is ideal because it enables people to gain a bigger fitness boost. This is due to bodies hitting their peak temperatures around that time of the day.

Armstrong added that exercising within that window of time will allow people to put in the highest intensity workout sessions.

However, Armstrong himself is someone who prefers exercising in the morning, and that has benefits too.

Many coaches and trainers subscribe to the line of thinking that working out early in the morning produces the best results for people simply trying to shed pounds, he noted.

He also prefers working out in the morning because it frees him up to carry on with the rest of his tasks without stressing about missing a session.

The "ultimate combination" is going through aerobic exercises in the morning and then taking part in high intensity training in the afternoon, Armstrong said.

However, if setting aside that much time for exercise is unrealistic, some studies suggest that simply sticking to a consistent workout schedule can do wonders for people too.

Another added benefit of going with a regular exercise schedule is that it can more quickly become a habit, making it more likely that people will feel compelled to work out.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, engaging in physical activities on a regular basis can significantly reduce a person's risk of dying early from the leading causes of death, such as heart disease and cancer, significantly.

Becoming physically active for seven hours each week can reduce a person's risk of dying early by 40 percent compared to those who are physically active for less than half an hour on a weekly basis.

High intensity workouts are also not necessary for lowering the risk of dying early, as engaging in exercise sessions of moderate intensity for at least two and a half hours per week will suffice.