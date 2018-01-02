What's Undermining Your Youth Ministry?

If I were the devil I'd distract the youth leaders with more and more meetings. I'd get them so involved with well-intentioned youth ministry "stuff" that they didn't have time to actually make and multiply young disciples.

If I were the devil I'd get youth leaders to minimize the importance of intercessory prayer in their own lives and their youth ministry meetings. I'd have them focus all of their time on programming and preparation, leaving hardly any time for prayer. I'd so crowd their schedules and programs with good things that they miss the best things from God wrought through prayer.

