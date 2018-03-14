WhatsApp Messages Can Now Be Deleted an Hour After They Were Sent

Reuters/Dado Ruvic A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017.

WhatsApp quietly changed its settings so that users can now delete messages up to an hour after they were sent.

WABetaInfo was first to notice that the creators of the messaging application changed the time limit for erasing sent messages from seven minutes to one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds.

A new WhatsApp for iOS update (2.18.31) is available on AppStore.

It is a bug fixes update, but it has the new “Delete for everyone” limit, that’s 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2018

For iPhones, the change came with iOS update 2.18.31. WhatsApp has yet to comment why it gave such a specific timing for the "Delete for everyone" option in the app. An hour, however, means that users will have more time to delete messages. In group chats, this could even mean that users can delete a whole batch of conversations that have not yet been seen by other members.

It should be noted that unlike Viber and other similar apps, WhatsApp currently does not have a secret conversation option, where conversations are not on the devices of both the sender and the recipient. Having this longer period of option to delete messages somehow helps WhatsApp have a more temporary conversation.

The "Delete for everyone" and "Delete for me" options were first introduced to WhatsApp in October. At that time, messages that were sent by mistake could only be deleted up to seven minutes after the user pressed the sent button.

Apart from the extended time in deleting messages, Express UK reports that there are other hidden features in the world's most widely used messaging app.

A recent update now allows users to watch YouTube clips directly from the WhatsApp window. Not only that, users can continue to exchange messages and even switch through various conversations without having to close the YouTube screen.

Users can also now decorate the photos sent within the app with unique stickers, along with their location and current time, much like that of an Instagram Story.

Soon, users can also start sending not just messages but also money without leaving the app. According to WhatsApp, it is planning to roll out a wireless money transfer feature after a successful beta trial. This will be launched in India first before the rest of the world.