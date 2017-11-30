When and Where Will Prince Harry Marry Meghan Markle?

Reuters/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

With the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, several pieces of information have finally surfaced regarding their upcoming wedding including where and when it will happen.

When news of Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle first broke out, countless of female hearts probably shattered, but that doesn't mean it's not a joyous occasion for the couple. Now, a few details have been revealed regarding their upcoming wedding.

According to the couple's spokesperson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle sometime this coming May 2018. Furthermore, the two will be all set for their first public walkabout this Friday in Nottingham after the announcement of their engagement.

Before the wedding, the spokesperson revealed that the 36-year-old actress will first need to be baptised in the Church of England as royals in the upper echelons of the line of succession are prohibited from marrying a Catholic, although it hasn't been confirmed that Markle herself is of that faith. Furthermore, Markle will also become a British citizen when she is married to Prince Harry.

All wedding expenses will be paid for by the royal family, and this would include the reception, the music, the flowers and even the church service. It is heavily implied that Prince Harry would be straying away from a highly grandiose wedding, unlike his older brother, Prince William, who got married in Westminster Abbey to Kate Middleton back in 2011.

As of the security costs and public order arrangements, it is said that it will be coming from the public. It is unknown if Markle's parents would extend their hand in the wedding costs.

"Harry and Meghan Markle are extremely grateful for the warm public response following yesterday's announcement of their engagement. In a happy moment in their lives, it means a great deal to them that so many people throughout the UK, the Commonwealth, and around the world are celebrating with them," the spokesperson said regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement.