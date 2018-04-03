When Tragedy Makes Kids Lose Faith

During a recent interview with the Breakfast Club this month, Pastor John Gray was asked to respond to the notion that kids are finding it hard to believe in God because of all the mass shootings happening in America.

"Why do bad things happen to good people? And if God is real then why did He let that happen? If God is real then why did my grandmother die of brain cancer?" Gray illustrated when asked by DJ Envy how he would respond to children who are blaming God for the recent gun tragedies, such as the Parkland school mass shooting.

"The answer is I don't know and I'm wise enough to say that I will never know," he said. "That's what faith is. Faith is saying, 'God, this makes no sense.'"

