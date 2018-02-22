When Will '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Premiere?

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy "13 Reasons Why" will return this 2018.

"13 Reasons Why" was definitely one of the biggest hits of 2017, and with an epic first season ending, fans are curious as to when the show would return for its second season as well as what it's going to be about.

It wasn't exactly a surprise when it was announced that Netflix had picked up "13 Reasons Why" for a second season. After all, just a few days after it premiered, the show already became one of the most tweeted Netflix shows to date. Apart from that, the series had managed to shed light on the sensitive and unfortunate subject of suicide, opening massive discussions and effectively spreading more awareness regarding the matter. With that being said, Netflix renewing "13 Reasons Why" had definitely opened up a couple of questions, starting with its release date.

When Netflix announced they have renewed the show for a second season, they weren't generous enough to reveal an exact date for a premiere. However, they did confirm that the second season would premiere sometime in 2018, which means fans look forward to "13 Reasons Why" returning soon.

With the reason for Hannah Baker's suicide finally revealed, many are wondering if Katherine Langford would still be involved in the second season. While there is still no confirmation regarding Langford's involvement, showrunner Brian Yorker revealed that Hannah Baker's story isn't over yet. "Hannah's story is still very much not finished," showrunner Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter. "She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it," he added.

However, if there is one person that won't likely be involved in the second season of the show, it would have to be the book series author Jay Asher. According to reports, the author would be distancing himself from the show after sexual harassment allegations of him had surfaced. Netflix had also announced that Asher would not be a part of the second season and that his absence would have no impact on the show whatsoever.