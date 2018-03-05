When Will Daylight Saving Time Start For Spring 2018?

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Paul Eggert/ Daylight Saving Time chart

The clocks need to be adjusted an hour forward once again as the Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 11.

The time adjustment will reportedly start at exactly 2 a.m. on Sunday in the US, which means that the clocks should be adjusted forward to avoid being late.

Almost all the states in the US will spring forward, except for those who are living in Hawaii and Arizona as well other countries in the US territories such as Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Marianas Islands.

Debates about the significance of the Daylight Saving Time program had been ongoing for a while. A report from The Huffington Post Canada in November 2017 revealed that a lot of people were already complaining about having to adjust their clocks twice a year.

"Most people dislike having to change their clocks and lose an hour of sleep," the "Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time" author and expert on Daylight Saving Time David Prerau stated. "It's a pain. They think it's easier just to get rid of it."

According to Prerau, those in the northern areas were affected by the program because the darkest and coldest hour of the day usually happens before sunrise. "The issue became very unpopular ... Most people preferred having the daylight in the morning."

The report also mentioned that some of the states in the US such as Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island filed several proposals to remove the program. But New York was reportedly uninterested to join their proposal. This could have a negative effect on the proposals.

"There's some benefit to being in the same time zone with someone you're dealing with in a business relationship," Prerau stated as he speculated that the Maritime industry from the northeast states would be placed under direct pressure to drop daylight time so they can stay in sync all throughout the year.

The Daylight Saving Time program in the US will end on Sunday, Nov. 4.