When Will 'This Is Us' Return on NBC?

nbc.com Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) shared a touching moment in the midseason premiere of 'This Is Us' season 2.

After an emotional midseason finale, when is "This Is Us" season two coming back?

When season 2 of the hit television series "This Is Us" kicked off last September, viewers got to see some of their favorite characters' lives fall apart as with Chrissy Metz's character Kate Pearson having a miscarriage, or her twin, Kevin, played by Justin Hartley, finally hitting rock bottom with his DUI.

Season 2 also brought highly appreciated hints regarding the unfortunate death of the Pearson patriarch, Jack, who is played by Milo Ventimiglia. With all that has happened with the series, fans were definitely left hanging when the show abruptly ceased with its midseason finale that aired on Nov. 28. Now, after six weeks of hiatus, "This Is Us" is finally ready to bring back all the drama that had gotten viewers hooked over the course of the series.

It has been earlier announced that the series would be returning on Jan. 2, 2018 by NBC. However, the network decided to move the show's return on Jan. 9 instead, and the reason for this movement has not been announced.

With this news, Sterling K. Brown, the guy behind Randall Pearson's character, has an idea as to what would kickstart the second half of season two and it has something to do with Kevin's character and the Pearson family coming together to support Kate's twin. "There is a family scene that includes Kevin, Randall, Kate, and Rebecca [Mandy Moore] that is about 11 pages long that is absolute TNT," Brown told EW. "It is one of my favorite scenes that we've done in the course of the two seasons of the show and I think people are going to leave it saying, 'Damn!' We come back shooting hot, hot fire. People are going to be happy with what they see," he added.

"This is Us" will return this coming Jan. 9, Tuesday, on NBC.