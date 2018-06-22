When You Struggle with the Scriptures

Often it is assumed that followers of Jesus don't struggle with the tough questions of faith. Nothing could be further from the truth. We struggle just as anyone else struggles. I have my beliefs, and the evidence for them, but I also struggle with tough existential issues, like the reality of evil, the problem of suffering, and such other issues for those who consider the state of the universe and the human heart.

I struggle with these issues on an intellectual level. I also struggle with them in my personal life. C.S. Lewis wrote two books about the problem of suffering that are instructive, "The Problem of Pain" looks at the intellectual problems of pain, in which C.S. Lewis remarks "I'd write another chapter on suffering if this headache would go away." Indeed. The second book, "A Grief Observed" is the raw brutal meditations of C.S. Lewis after the death of his love. Guess which is more instructive regarding the problem of suffering?

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/wrestling-with-god-5-things-i-struggle-with-in-the-scriptures.html