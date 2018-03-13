Where Has Giving Gone?

You are trying to comprehend why the giving levels in your church are down. You may know several possibilities, but you aren't certain. As I have worked with several congregations, we have isolated the issue to one or a few causes. See if any of these causative factors may be at work in your church.

Lower attendance. OK, I may be stating the obvious here, but it is worth noting. I spoke with a pastor whose church's giving is down 15 percent from a year ago, and the attendance is down 12 percent. There is a high correlation between attendance and giving, even if you have a strong online giving component. It is also worth noting that attendance frequency is down in many churches, if not most churches, as well. The family who attends three times a month is more likely to give more than the same family attending two times a month.

