'White Famous' Cancellation News: Showtime Axed Comedy Series After First Season

Facebook/WhiteFamousOnShowtime Promo image for "White Famous"

It was recently confirmed that the comedy series "White Famous" has been canceled by Showtime after just one season.

The news first came out after sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Showtime decided not to order a second season of the show.

"White Famous" was a comedy series that was loosely based on the real-life, personal experiences of its own executive producer, Jamie Foxx. The representation of his character was presented as Floyd Mooney who was portrayed by actor Jay Pharoah.

While Showtime reportedly declined to comment on the report, Utkarsh Ambudkar apparently confirmed the news. The actor, who played Floyd's well-known agent, shared a link of the news through his Twitter page with the caption: "We had a blast making this show. Thanks to everyone who supported and showed love. Meant the world to us. Much love to cast and crew."

According to reports, the cancellation of "White Famous" was not that surprising since several factors had hinted at the show's fate.

The Hollywood Reporter commented that when Showtime announced the renewal of "SMILF" in November 2017 but remained quiet on their plans for "White Famous," it was quite a hint that the latter would not be coming back for another season.

The same report noted that "White Famous" had an average of 1.8 million viewers every week from all platforms where it officially aired and streamed, which is believed to be a not-so-impressive number for Showtime.

On the other hand, even critics were not in tune on whether "White Famous" was a good comedy series. According to reports, all throughout the single-season run of the show, it was met with mixed reviews.

Last year when the show was just starting, Pharoah told People magazine: "When I read the script, I just related to the story immediately."

He added: "I'm familiar with, you know, the underground, urban comic who is getting put in front of mainstream America. I just connected with it."

"White Famous" premiered in October 2017 and occupied the 10:30 p.m. Sunday slot.