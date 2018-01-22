White House Changes Voicemail, Puts Blame on Democrats for Shutdown

Reuters/Larry Downing The message on the White House's answering machine blames the Democrats for the shutdown.

The White House recently changed their answering machine message for incoming calls, and it puts blame on the Democrats for the government shut down.

People who have called the White House have been greeted with an unusual message putting the Democrats front and center of the entire shut down situation. Based on the recording, the White House blames the Democrats for putting everything on hold.

"Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding — including funding for our troops and other national security priorities — hostage to an unrelated immigration debate," the message plays, ABC News confirmed.

Afterwards, the message urges the caller to leave their comments on the White House official website.

Callers to the White House have shared the recording on social media, along with their opinions about it. Many of them were not amused by the message.

Twitter user @dparkermontana said, "That's not governing by mature adults." Meanwhile, others said that the blame should be on the Republicans instead.

"This is 100% on Trump and Republicans," said Twitter user @RepWillBailey.

On the other hand, there were Democrats who were angered by the White House's outgoing message because it was an attack on them made with the taxes that they paid.

"U.S. American taxpayers should NOT be paying for a 'political message' (addressed to us) coming out of the White House," said Twitter user @animaeme.

However, U.S. President Donald J. Trump has taken a stand along with the Republicans and voices out almost the same message that was recorded on the White House's answering machine.

"Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked," Trump said in his tweet.

The White House has been on shut down since Saturday midnight because the Senate leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, could not agree on the new spending bill. The cause of their impasse was their disagreement on immigration concerns, especially on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Senate leaders are hoping to come to an agreement to keep the White House open and funded until Feb. 8.