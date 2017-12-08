Whitewashing the Red Cross

The Belgian branches of the Red Cross have been told they must remove the organization's iconic red crosses from building walls amid concerns that the Christian symbol will offend non-Christians.

Breitbart News reported Monday on a translation of a 7sur7 article where André Rouffart, president of the Red Cross in Verviers, reveals that the Belgian branches were asked by the Provincial Committee of the Red Cross in Liège to "respect the principles of the Red Cross" of religious neutrality and remove the cross because it might offend Muslims.

