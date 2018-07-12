Wikimedia Commons/Mark Kettenhofen Featured in the image is the late singer Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's mother Cissy broke her silence regarding the allegations that the legendary singer and her half-brother Gary Garland were molested by their cousin Dee Dee Warwick when they were children.

In the statement posted by People, the 84-year-old Houston matriarch set the records straight about the claim made by the late singer's longtime assistant Mary Jones in the new documentary "Whitney" that was directed by Kevin Macdonald.

According to Jones, Whitney told her that she was sexually abused by Dee Dee as a child. Garland also corroborated in an interview with "Good Morning America" that he also revealed in the documentary that he was fondled several times by their cousin when he was nine-years-old.

But Cissy spoke for herself and her niece Dionne Warwick, Dee Dee's sister, to discuss the allegations.

According to Cissy, she, her son Michael, and Dionne had no idea about the allegations of abuse that was mentioned in the film until several days before it was screened in the Cannes Film Festival.

While they have no intention to defend or excuse the alleged molestation, Cissy said that it is hard for the family to believe the statement made by Whitney's assistant.

"We cannot, however, overstate the shock and horror we feel and the difficulty we have believing that my niece Dee Dee Warwick (Dionne's sister) molested two of my three children," Cissy said.

Whitney's mother also claimed that her daughter may not be happy with the new information about her life that is currently being talked about in the public due to the documentary. "Although she spoke about her struggle with drugs, the interventions, her daughter Krissi and issues in her marriage, she never PUBLICLY spoke about her father's stealing from her or revealed any claim that she had been molested. IF she was molested I do not believe she would have wanted it to be revealed for the first time to thousands, maybe millions of people in a film," Cissy also said.

Both Whitney and Dee Dee cannot verify the allegations since the "I Will Always Love You" singer passed away in February 2012 while her cousin died in October 2008.