Who Is Angelo Boffa, Sharon Stone's New Boyfriend?

Sharon Stone may not be engaged to her new boyfriend, but she is definitely in love.

Just before the actress celebrated her 60th birthday, Sharon Stone had been caught in a public display of affection with her younger new boyfriend Angelo Boffa. While the kissing and the holding of hands were interesting enough, viewers can't seem to keep their eyes off of Stone's hand, which had been decorated with a diamond stunner believed to have been a new engagement ring. However, the reps for the actress had confirmed that Sharon Stone is not engaged, but they did not explain more about her ring.

Back in January, Stone and Boffa were spotted out in New York City to attend The Hollywood Reporter TV Talks as a couple, an event which had been thrown in support of her new HBO show "Mosaic." Since then, the new couple couldn't help but pack on the PDA wherever they go.

But who exactly is Angelo Boffa and how did he meet Sharon Stone?

According to PageSix, Angelo Boffa is an Italian real estate mogul residing in Zurich, Switzerland. The two apparently met in St. Moritz, Switzerland while he was on a business trip, and clearly, their first meeting turned out so well, seeing as they are happily in love with each other.

Having recently turned 60 years old, Stone is 19 years older than her new boyfriend, who is 41. Furthermore, the Italian stud seems to like having fun as he is revealed to spend a lot of time in Ibiza and flaunting his body in the beach.

Boffa is also no stranger to the celebrity life as he had been previously seen hanging out with model Heidi Klum at a fashion event.

It has been reported that the couple had also spent Valentine's Day together at the Shangri-la hotel in Paris.

Stone has been married twice, to Michael Greenberg sometime between 1984 to 1990 and Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2005. She has three adopted sons: Roan Joseph Bronstein, 17, Laird Vonne Stone, 12, and Quinn Kelly Stone, 11.