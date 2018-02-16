Who is Chris Fischer?: 5 Things to Know About Amy Schumer's New Husband

Reuters/Steve Marcus Amy Schumer posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and Chris Fischer, hand-in-hand to be wed.

American actress Amy Schumer has revealed that she and her boyfriend, Chris Fischer, just got married. The news came just in time for Valentine's day.

The comedy star posted on Instagram pictures of her in a wedding dress, hand-in-hand with Fischer in a coat and tie. Earlier, it had been reported that she and Fischer were secretly married in Malibu on Tuesday.

As almost no one knew about the engagement of the couple, many are wondering about who Fischer actually is.

One of the main things we know about Fischer so far is that he is a chef by profession. According to Cosmopolitan, Schumer's new husband is actually a chef from Martha's Vineyard, an island at the south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. There, Fischer likes to cook with "farm-fresh local produce."

Another thing to know is that Fischer is a published author. With his experience as a chef, Fischer published "The Beetlejuice Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha's Vineyard" in June 2015. The book later won a James Beard award in 2016, an award annually presented by the James Beard Foundation for culinary writing.

This goes to say that Fischer is not just any ordinary chef. In fact, according to US Magazine, former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have reportedly named the Beach Plum Restaurant, one of Fischer's kitchens in Martha's Vineyard, is "one of their favorite date night spots."

"The couple (Obamas) each had North Tabor Farm greens, served to them by Sadie Dix, daughter of the farm's owners. President Obama had the lobster and Michelle had steamed mussels from the Menemsha Mussel Co. For dessert: blueberry upside down cake and coffee from Chilmark Coffee Co," Fischer told Esquire in 2013.

Perhaps Fischer's culinary expertise was influenced by his family, who has owned the Beetlebung Farm since the 1960s. In the farm, it is reported by Cosmopolitan that Fischer grows produce and raises rabbits.

Schumer's new husband is also very hands-on with his farm. In fact, he wrote in Vineyard Gazette that he fixed some fences, built a greenhouse, and did more carpentry work himself.