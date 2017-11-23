Who Is David Cassidy? Actor, Singer Dies at 67

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Shaw) David Cassidy poses for photographers outside the Phoenix theatre in London, October 23, 1995.

David Cassidy, who rose to fame as a teen heartthrob in the '70s, died at 67.

News of "The Partridge Family" lead singer's death was confirmed by his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. The actor had been recently admitted to a Fort Lauderdale hospital's intensive care unit. According to Geffen, he was in critical condition and suffered from organ failure before passing away.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years," she said in a statement.

Born in 1950, New York native Cassidy was the son of entertainers Jack Cassidy and Evelyn Ward. He was raised out of the limelight, but he later followed his parents' footsteps and made a name of his own in show business.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1969 and was eventually cast for a starring role in the 1970 musical sitcom "The Partridge Family" alongside Oscar winner Shirley Jones, who was also his stepmother. Cassidy was every girl's favorite teen crush during the early '70s due to his long dark hair and good looks. He also drew screaming crowds of fans whenever he performed live.

At the top point of his career, Cassidy was considered as the world's highest-paid solo artist. He was able to sell a staggering 30 million records since he started in the industry. Like most popular performers, he struggled to maintain his success after his first years of being in the limelight.

Although his career waned, he continued to perform in Broadway musicals. The star revealed his struggle with dementia earlier this year and said he will hold a final concert at B.B. King's House of Blues to mark his retirement.

Cassidy is survived by his step-mother Jones, half-brothers Patrick, Ryan and Shaun, son Beau Cassidy and daughter Katie Cassidy.