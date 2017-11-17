Who Is Lady Gaga's Fiance, Christian Carino?

Reuters/Mark Blinch Lady Gaga just got engaged to CAA talent agent Christian Carino.

Lady Gaga just recently got engaged to her new boyfriend. But who exactly is Christian Carino?

Countless of Little Monster's hearts were definitely left broken when it was revealed that Lady Gaga had finally split with her fiance and boyfriend Taylor Kinney. However, the two did split amicably, and it wasn't long before Mother Monster herself found love once again with CAA talent agent Christian Carino. Just this month, it was revealed that the 31-year-old pop star had officially gotten engaged with the 48-year-old Carino just over the summer, and so far, no wedding plans have been made just yet.

Christian Carino, for his part, is no stranger to the limelight. In fact, many would be surprised to know that he actually represents a number of big name artists which would include the likes of Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and even Simon Cowell. It is believed that Lady Gaga herself has been a part of his clientele. Carino is a part of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) which is known for its incredible clientele of A-listers.

As for his personal life nothing much is known apart from him having a daughter, Bella. Furthermore, he had previously dated "The Walking Dead" star Lauren Cohan.

Carino was first spotted together with the "Million Reasons" singer back in January this year. A month later, Lady Gaga helmed the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it was there that the couple were caught kissing, thus, officially confirming their romance. This is Lady Gaga's first public romance ever since her split from Kinney.

It didn't take long before the couple had decided to take the next step into their relationship. Just over the summer, a source told Us Weekly that Carino got down on one knee and proposed to the six-time Grammy winner. It was reported that Carino first asked Lady Gaga's parents for permission before finally popping the question. However, because of her health issues, the couple are currently focusing on Lady Gaga's health with wedding plans yet to be made.