Who is Michelle Williams' Rumored Fiancé, Andrew Youmans?

Michelle Williams had reportedly gotten engaged, but who exactly is her rumored fiancé Andrew Youmans?

Ever since her ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger's death, Michelle Williams has mostly kept her personal life private. However, the 37-year-old actress fueled quite the engagement rumors after she was spotted sporting a heart-shaped diamond ring during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. However, while Williams insisted that it was only just mere jewelry, Us Weekly has reported that the "All the Money in the World" star had recently gotten engaged to her 50-year-old beau Andrew Youmans. However, the couple has yet to confirm or deny these rumors.

"Michelle has been with Andy for longer than people think," a source told E! News. "They are very serious and were right away. She has kept the relationship under wraps and made a point not to bring him to public events," the insider added.

Now as speculations on their engagement continue to grow, here are some things to know about Michelle Williams' rumored fiancé.

First and foremost, Andrew Youmans has quite the academic background. He had graduated from Dartmouth with a Bachelor's Degree in 1987 and after this, he went on to study at the prestigious Harvard Business School where he received another degree in 1992. Decades later, the consultant had taught at the Stanford Graduate School of Business from 2015 to 2016.

What's interesting about Youmans is that, while he was still in college, he had also been working for many different companies, including Connecticut Springs (CSS) which is owned by his family. He served as the company vice president for operations while he was at Harvard. Leaving his family's business, Youmans would then go on to establish his own management-consulting firm, Yomo Consulting, serving as the company's president for 15 years and working with various companies of differing sizes.

Now, Williams' boyfriend continues to invest in companies, utilizing his experiences at Yomo and all the while maintaining a portfolio of companies as he continues to work for the firm he had started.

Williams and Youmans reportedly started dating last year and fueled romance rumors after spotted kissing in July while they were on a trip to Rome. It is believed that Youmans had celebrated the New Year with Williams and her 12-year-old daughter with Ledger, Matilda.