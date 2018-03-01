Why Are People Angry that Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is in Japan?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California in November 23, 2014

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" sisters Kim, Kourtney, and eight-month-pregnant Khloe flew to Japan for one last trip before she gives birth on Monday, Feb. 26. While the sisters think this is a sweet way to celebrate the arrival of a new life, some fans disapprove of Khloe's decision to travel so far at this stage.

Social media exploded with comments about her long journey, especially after she tweeted that she was experiencing "jet lag."

One Twitter user commented, "Why would you fly 17 hours over an ocean at 8 months???"

Another fan wrote with concern, "Woman I know you lead a busy life but you gotta slow down. I don't think you're even supposedly to be flying this far into pregnancy."

Woman I know you lead a busy life but you gotta slow down. I don't think you're even supposedly to be flying this far into pregnancy. You just need to rest and get a massage :) ly koko — Andrea Sona (@andreafaye201) February 27, 2018

Why would you fly 17 hours over an ocean at 8 months??? — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) February 27, 2018

The news of the sisters' trip to Japan comes just a few days after it was revealed in their reality show that Khloe had a tough first trimester. To ensure the safety of her baby, Khloe diligently took progesterone pills, which made her pregnancy very painful.

"This is not fun," Khloe told her sisters in the previous episode. "I just feel sick every night. I feel gross. I physically can barely walk."

Through Twitter, however, Khloe clarified to concerned fans that her pregnancy has become much easier after that tough first trimester.

"I am so thankful that after my first trimester... my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong! God is great! Much luck to you and your family," she responded to a fan's comment.

To allay any further concerns about her state after traveling so far, the 33-year-old soon-to-be mother posted a photo of her on Instagram while on vacation. She was seen glittering in a tight sequined dress with a jacket as cover-up for the cold weather as she flaunted her eight-month baby bump.

It was captioned, "What's meant to be will always find its way."