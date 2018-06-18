Why Bryce Harper Should Go Ahead and Represent the Washington Nationals in the Home Run Derby

MLB has reportedly already 'reached out' to Harper with regards to him potentially taking part in the competition

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Bryce Harper at the plate for the Washington Nationals last season

The Home Run Derby is MLB's version of the Slam Dunk Contest — an event designed to showcase the sport's greatest athletes doing what they do best.

Last year's Home Run Derby was particularly memorable as the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge used the platform provided by the event to show the world that he is a hitter to be truly feared.

For this year, MLB is again hoping that one of their brightest stars will step up to the plate and put on a show.

According to sources spoken to by FRS Baseball's Jon Heyman, MLB has "reached out" to Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper about potentially joining this year's field of Home Run Derby participants.

MLB has yet to really lay the pressure on Harper to join, and at this point, it's also believed that the 25-year-old has yet to commit to either participating or declining the invite.

It's understandable that Harper is taking his time with this decision, but really, joining the Derby makes sense for him in so many ways.

As Heyman already pointed out, the event taking place in Harper's home field and being sponsored by T-Mobile — the company has an endorsement deal with the outfielder — already links him to the proceedings.

Harper would also be able to put on a show for the fans in Washington, which is something he may want to do regardless of whether or not he's planning to leave the Nationals via free agency.

Also, if Harper is hesitant to join the competition because of the so-called "Derby Curse," he should not really let that get into his head.

Studies conducted by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) and Five Thirty-Eight have concluded that derby participants struggling after the contest is due more to regression to the mean as opposed to the exhibition changing something about the way the hitters swing.

Harper is the most famous member of the Nationals, and he would undoubtedly be the ideal candidate to represent the team in a contest that's all about showing off power.

The 2018 Home Run Derby will take place on July 16.