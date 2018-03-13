Why Is Netflix Still Not Available on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch has been the platform to beat last year, with the hybrid home console and handheld outperforming expectations. A year since its launch, though, the Switch can still gain some new features, including the capability to stream Netflix.

A year since the Switch first launched in March 2017, the console has now recorded over 14 million in sales and continues to be a success with publishers lining up to put their game on to the newest Nintendo platform. Nintendo seems to be one to focus on games, at least for now.

Facebook/Netflix Netflix is not yet on the popular home console portable hybrid, the Nintendo Switch, due to a set of factors mainly concerned with Nintendo.

According to a Netflix executive, Nintendo may have been very focused on gaming to the near exclusion of everything else.

"In the case of the Switch, they [Nintendo] were very focused at launch not on video-use cases, but on gaming cases, video was not a priority for them," Scott Mirer, Netflix vice president of device partner ecosystem, offered as an explanation during a question and answer session with the press in Silicon Valley.

"Whether that changes over time, we have a great relationship with them and look at the possibility of [supporting] the Switch," he added, as quoted by Mobile Syrup.

This comment confirms, at least from the side of Netflix, that the streaming giant is keen on getting a Netflix app on the Switch at some point. Netflix has earlier clarified their stance on the Switch via social media, explaining that they don't have a definite plan to bring a partnership about as of this time.

Nintendo, for its part, is managing not just the hardware but the software side of things as well, with the company working on their classic game series as well as seeing to it that the current issues with the Switch are being addressed.