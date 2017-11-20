Why Kate Middleton Feels Nervous About Becoming the Queen

Kate Middleton will one day become the Queen of England. The wife of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, is slowly being eased into her role and duties and she's reportedly feeling both nervous and excited about the future.

REUTERS/Phil Noble The future Queen of England, Kate Middleton, is taking on more royal duties.

Middleton, who is also regarded as Princess Catherine, recently showed up in public wearing one of the Queen Elizabeth's most prized jewelry. She has been taking over for the Queen's other visits to the causes and charities the royal family supports.

This signifies that the Queen puts her trust on Princess Catherine to fulfill her royal duties. In doing so, however, the princess is said to be conflicted about taking on more royal tasks while raising young children, Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 2, and a new royal baby arriving in April 2018.

"Kate is nervous about being the next queen of England, especially because balancing family and royal life is so important to her," a royal insider said. Close watchers of the family, however, believe that the princess will know how to find the balance because she has a solid inspiration.

"Kate owes a great debt to the woman whom she never met, her mother-in-law," royal watcher Paul Burrell revealed, in reference to Princess Diana, Prince William's mom. "Kate's been inspired by her embracing and natural approach to life."

Meanwhile, Princess Catherine will make history once she does become the Queen of England. She will be the first British monarch to hold a college degree, thus making her the most highly-educated queen.

Prince Catherine received her degree in History of Arts at the University of St. Andrews in 2005. She and Prince William graduated from the same school that same year.

The future queen also worked in her parents' party planning business and later became an accessory buyer for a clothing store in London. Princess Catherine wanted to pursue photography as well but all her plans for herself changed when she became a royal by virtue of her marriage to Prince William in 2011.