Rumors have been hinting for a while now that James is at least open to having a conversation with the Warriors

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost LeBron James playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a February 2018 game

Numerous teams have already been mentioned as potential landing spots for LeBron James this summer.

Some of the suggestions that have been mentioned, such as staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers, going back to the Miami Heat or moving to the Los Angeles Lakers, are easy to believe because they make sense for James and his family from a lifestyle standpoint.

Others are also intriguing because they could offer James a better chance to compete such as the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Then there are the more difficult-to-believe destinations such as the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. James would really shock NBA fans if he went to one of those teams.

Without a doubt though, the most controversial move James could make this summer is to join the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors arguably feature the best roster in NBA history.

In Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, the Warriors have four All-Star-caliber players including two guys — Curry and Durant — who have won the MVP award in the past. Supporting those four All-Stars are Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, two players who could probably be starters on more than a few teams.

Simply put, the Warriors already have a loaded roster, and they don't really need to add another star.

And yet, the James-to-the-Warriors rumors have persisted anyway.

Back in February, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that the Warriors could secure a meeting with James this summer if they can somehow find a way to open enough cap space to accommodate him.

Then, just a few days ago, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith said that the Warriors are one of seven teams "in the mix" to sign James.

So, could it really happen? Could James really join the Warriors this summer and turn the team into a truly unbeatable squad?

At least one member of the Warriors doesn't think it will happen.

While making a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Durant told Kimmel that he doesn't think James will join them.

It's hard to disagree with Durant.

Beyond the threat of the backlash that James would have to endure just by going to Golden State, there are other practical reasons for why such a move just seems impossible.

For instance, the salary cap for next season is expected to end up just a little north of $100 million and even without signing Durant to a new contract, the Warriors already have well over $100 million committed to the nine players they do have signed for next year, per Hoops Hype.

What that means is that the Warriors would likely have to shake up their core if they wanted to sign James, and given that they just won their second consecutive title and their third in four years, such a drastic move seems unnecessary.

It's entirely possible that James could shock NBA fans with the free agency decision he makes this summer, but the Warriors are unlikely to be involved in whatever it will be.