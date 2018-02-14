Why Prince Harry and Prince William's Scene Was Deleted From 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi's' Final Cut

Reuters/Hannah McKay Actors dressed as the iconic storm troopers as they arrived for the Premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Dec. 12, 2017.

Back when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was still in production, reports came out saying that Prince Harry and Prince William of England were going to have an appearance in the film. Interestingly, however, the film that arrived in theaters last December offered no trace of the two princes. Recently, a source revealed that the two were originally supposed to be in the film, but as it had turned out, they had to be excised from the final cut.

A source close to the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" production revealed recently that the excision of Prince Harry and Prince William's scene had something to do with their height. "Stormtroopers have to be exactly 5ft 11in. At the time we shot it I think the feeling was that the scene would make the final movie. The scene just didn't work for the final cut so it was left out," revealed the source.

In the said scene, the princes were playing Stormtroopers, escorting Finn (John Boyega), Rose and turncoat DJ into an elevator. Joining them in the said scene were Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow. According to the source, Hardy, Barlow and Boyega all stood 5'9", Prince Harry was 6'1" and Prince William was 6'3". Since the three actors were all of the same height, the director had to delete the scene involving the royal duo.

News about the royal duo filming a scene for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" first came from Boyega himself. "I think they took that scene out. I've had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too. I said it. I'm sick of hiding this... Every time I get asked I don't know how to dodge it. Yeah, they were on set," he said.

It remains unknown if the scene involving Prince William and Prince Harry will be included in the deleted scenes to be featured in the film's Blu-ray and DVD release.