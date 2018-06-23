Why 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Could Turn Out to Be the Most Difficult From Software Game

From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki thinks their new game is 'probably even more challenging' than their previous offerings

YouTube/sekirothegame 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' will not be lacking in the difficulty department

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" is the new From Software IP that has many gamers buzzing.

Because it's new, fans of the renowned development studio still aren't completely clear on what they should expect from it.

Is it going to be very similar to the studio's previous games, or will it be entirely different?

Going by what the developers have said thus far, it seems like "Sekiro" will feature new and familiar elements, but if fans are worried that the final product will lack that distinct From Software hallmark of being incredibly difficult, well, they shouldn't be.

If anything, it may even be harder than any game the studio has put out previously.

During a recent interview with Gamespot, From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki mentioned that "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" is "probably even more challenging than previous From games."

Fans should, again, remember that this is the same studio that introduced the world to the "Demon's/Dark Souls" and "Bloodborne" games, so their earlier titles weren't exactly ones players could just breeze through.

As for why this game could end up being more challenging than those famously punishing titles, that could have something to do with it not being an RPG.

Per an earlier report from PC Gamer, this new game will not feature leveling up, new pieces of armor or weapons and even checkpoints may be few and far in between or simply absent entirely.

What all that means is that players will not be able to just grind for levels and/or new gear and hope that those improvements will be enough to get them past a particularly tough boss or level.

Players will have to utilize their skills properly and make the correct observations if they want to get far in this new game, and failing to do those things may lead to them getting stuck.

Fans will be able to experience just how difficult "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" is for themselves as soon as it will be released sometime next year.