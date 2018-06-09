Why Seth Rollins Deserves to Be the Man to Win the Universal Title Away From Brock Lesnar

Lesnar is expected to defend his title next at 'SummerSlam' in August

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Seth Rollins about to enter the ring for a match back in September 2016

At the moment, there is one nagging question that many WWE fans want to be answered as soon as possible, and it's related to the Universal Championship.

To be more specific, many WWE fans are eager to know who will finally defeat current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar when he makes his widely expected in-ring return at the SummerSlam event in August.

For much of the early portion of this year, the answer to that question seemed to be Roman Reigns, but he's already challenged for the title twice in 2018 and has failed to win the strap on both occasions.

This is why many fans are putting forth other candidates as possible challengers for Lesnar.

Among the wrestlers getting mentioned are the bruising Braun Strowman, the dynamic Finn Balor and one other man, the always-ready-to-go Seth Rollins.

Rollins, in particular, has been rumored to be a potential Lesnar opponent dating back to last month.

The latest rumblings are suggesting that Rollins is still in the mix for a Universal title shot, but the decision-makers at the WWE could also be looking to add a wildcard to the equation.

As The Wrestling Observer recently noted, whoever walks away with the guaranteed title shot that comes from winning The Money in the Bank Ladder Match later this month may be the one who ultimately walks out of SummerSlam with the championship, Sportskeeda reported.

Because SummerSlam is still quite some time away, it's possible that plans can still change significantly and something unexpected could happen.

Even though there are many candidates on the Monday Night RAW roster, the man most deserving to win the title from Lesnar is still Rollins.

The case for Rollins is quite simple.

Since the start of this year, there's arguably no one the RAW roster has done more to elevate in a good way other than Rollins.

In this modern era of professional wrestling, fans typically reject those who have made it to the top because they were management's hand-picked champions, and Rollins is not one of them.

Instead, what he's done to make it to the top of the card is to show up for RAW every week and every pay-per-view he's scheduled for and consistently put on good matches regardless of who he's in the ring with.

Rollins has been the ideal example of a dedicated professional throughout his career, but even more so in recent months.

His more than hour-long performance during a Gauntlet Match back in February is particularly indicative of just how well he's been wrestling lately and how he's turned himself into an irreplaceable member of the roster.

Fans have embraced because of all those things, and they have made it clear through their cheers that they want to see Rollins rewarded for all the hard work he has put in to carry the RAW brand on his shoulders while the Universal Champion is routinely absent.

Hard workers like Rollins should be recognized for their efforts and the WWE can do exactly that by giving him the Universal Championship he truly deserves.

More news about the WWE should be made available soon.