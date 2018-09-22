Why So Scared of the Bible?

You may have heard about this.

The article is pretty self-explanatory. The reason we used this image of me holding a Bible was a bit of a throwback to the old photos of Billy Graham (a personal hero and friend) holding his up while saying, "The Bible says . . . !"

If you look closely at the book I am holding up, it does not say "Bible." There is no cross on it. Yet, the image of someone holding a book up is now offensive to some. (It is indeed a Bible.)

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/for-some-the-bible-is-offensive-greg-laurie.html