Why Steph Curry Is Not Concerned About Missing Out on Potentially Being the Finals MVP

Curry has won the regular season MVP twice, but his teammates Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant have taken home the Finals MVP awards in 2015 and 2017

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry attempts a jumper against the Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry is one of the most decorated players in the NBA today.

He's a two-time regular season MVP, even winning the honor unanimously in 2016, and a multi-time All-Star. He's on pace to break several three-point shooting records, and he's also a two-time NBA champion who's closing in on a third win.

Any player would be happy to have Curry's resume, but there is still a major award missing from it, with that being a Finals MVP.

When Curry and the Warriors won it all in 2015, the Finals MVP award went to Andre Iguodala. Two years later, it was Kevin Durant who claimed the honor after laying waste to the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense over five dominant games.

Unsurprisingly, Curry was asked about the Finals MVP award still missing from his trophy case just before this year's championship series got underway.

In response to that question, Curry said: "If we win this championship and I don't win Finals MVP, I'm going to be smiling just as wide and just as big," ESPN reported.

To some, Curry's reply may be seen in a somewhat disappointing way. Some may perceive it as Curry "not wanting the Finals MVP enough," or not being competitive to the degree that some of the other greatest players were.

For those who have followed Curry's growth and career, however, his mindset when it comes to winning or not winning the Finals MVP is not at all surprising.

Curry is an excellent example of an athlete who talks about the virtues of unselfishness and humility and then displays them in the way he plays on the court.

Besides, there's something beyond the Finals MVP or any NBA award that motivates Curry to keep going and playing at a high level.

Back in 2016, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) produced a profile of Curry.

While speaking to FCA, Curry revealed his true motivation. According to him, he wants people watching him to understand that he is playing for "something different." Curry also expressed hope that fans would become interested in learning what motivates him and eventually come to understand that the "something different" he is referring to is a "big part" of who he is as a person.

Later on in the profile, Curry was quoted as saying that his faith is his "driving force."

Curry elaborated on his beliefs further, saying that he thinks the goal is not to claim the glory for yourself but to do so for God.

Curry indicated that he maintains that perspective, and that also perfectly explains why he thinks of winning the Finals MVP as something that will not necessarily define his career.

That's because Curry is always playing for something more meaningful than wins, titles and awards. Curry works on his craft and brings his best to the court at all times because he wants to honor God in the way that his God-given talents have allowed him to.

To know that you're doing right by God is surely greater than any trophy that can be claimed here on Earth, and Curry is someone who understands that very well.