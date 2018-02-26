Why the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Is a Sensible Buy for Budget-Conscious Gamers

AMD The AMD Ryzen 5 2400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics is currently available

Not every PC player out there has a big budget devoted just to constructing the best rig possible. More often than not, prices determine which components people buy. For those looking for a cost-effective upgrade for their PC or a core piece that does not bust their budget, they may want to take a close look at the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics.

As Forbes' Jason Evangelho noted, the aforementioned item is not really a dedicated graphics processing unit and is instead an accelerated processing unit or APU.

That said, there is still a lot to like about this AMD offering.

For starters, this APU is capable of letting players experience 1080p gaming, which is no small feat.

The APU manages to pull that off by utilizing several key features.

As noted over on AMD's official website, the Ryzen 5 2400G provides access to SenseMI Technology, Ryzen Master Utility, Enmotus FuzeDrive as well as Radeon Software and FreeSync Technology.

The APU also features 1250 MHz graphics frequency, a graphics core count of 11 and the Radeon Vega 11 processor graphics.

Other notable specs of the Ryzen 5 2400G are its four CPU cores, eight threads, 11 GPU cores, total L2 cache of 2MB, total L3 cache of 3MB, a base clock of 3.6GHz and a max boost clock of 3.9GHz.

For many gamers though, the most eye-catching feature of this particular AMD APU is its price tag.

Currently, the APU is available through Amazon for $169, while Micro Center has it priced just ever so slightly higher at $169.99.

Compare those prices to how much other similar items currently cost, and it is clear why budget-conscious gamers should take some time to examine this AMD APU and see if it works for them.

More news about the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics should be made available soon.