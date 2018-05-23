Why the Tribute Poem to Meghan Markle's Mother Is Drawing So Much Praise Online

Wikimedia Commons/Northern Ireland Office Meghan Markle during a visit to Northern Ireland earlier this year

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a widely watched event all over the world.

It featured two people madly in love, celebrating it in front of family, friends and an audience of millions.

As memorable as the event itself was, there were some true standout elements that will always stick in the minds of the people who watched it, such as the presence of Markle's mother Doria Ragland.

Ms. Ragland was beaming at the sight of her daughter, beaming in a way that only a proud mother can.

Even as millions online took notice of her perceived loneliness as she sat a good distance away from her daughter's close friends, she seemed oblivious to it all and was focused only on observing the joy and love that her daughter was exuding.

Though Ragland may not have intended it, she has turned into an inspiration, an icon emerging from out of nowhere to bring hope and happiness to those who happened to catch a glimpse of her on that day.

One person who was profoundly moved by Ragland was Chicago resident and KLEO Community Family Life Center executive director Lesle Honore.

As the Chicago Tribune reported, after seeing Ragland onscreen during the royal wedding, it didn't take long for Honore to be struck by inspiration and author an ode to the single mother on her phone.

Honore posted the poem over on Facebook, and as of writing, it has garnered over 57,000 reactions, over 29,000 shares and more than 6,000 comments have been made about it.

The poem is lovely, and it artfully captures the experiences that single mothers of the world have as they raise their children. It touches on the many responsibilities single moms have and on the many occasions they have to endure on their own. The poem places the readers in the shoes of the mothers who have to be parents, guardians, friends and confidants all at the same time.

The poem talks about the single mother's resilience and resourcefulness, courage and an ability to always provide care for their children.

During that royal wedding, Ragland may have been watching her daughter all by herself, but millions of people around the world were offering their support to her, including Honore.

Honore admits that she was caught off guard by the number of people who reacted positively to her poem, though she is certainly happy with the outcome.

Honore is an avid writer, and undoubtedly, more people will be watching out for her literary creations now in the aftermath of her tribute poem touching the hearts of so many.

As for the subject of the poem herself, Ragland is expected to be invited to more royal events and functions as a new in-law of the royal family.

Still, more than a few experts believe that Ragland will not suddenly turn into a fixture at royal events, and instead, they think she may go back to her private life, according to a recent report from the National Post.

Whether she chooses to embrace life as a private citizen again or as a royal in-law, Ragland will undoubtedly remain an inspiration to many.