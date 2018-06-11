Why the WWE Will Remain as Daniel Bryan's Home Moving Forward

Bryan is widely expected to sign a new deal with the WWE sometime soon

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Daniel Bryan as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in 2014

On April 6, 2014, Daniel Bryan captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Batista and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match. It's a moment that even up to now is remembered fondly by millions of wrestling fans all over the world.

Bryan earned that moment not just by being one of the best performers in the ring, but because he was able to form a genuine connection with the fans.

Whenever the opening notes of his entrance song would creep through the loudspeakers, fans in arenas all around the world would rise to their feet and immediately participate in what became known as the "Yes Chants."

It's not just the chants, too. In Bryan, fans saw a genuinely likable person who was passionate about his craft and they wanted to let him know that they understood just how hard he was working.

The WWE may have never really planned on Bryan becoming a megastar, but he became one anyway.

Lately, though, there have been some questions raised about Bryan's future. To be more specific, there are questions about whether he will spend the rest of his career in the WWE.

Bryan has not signed a new deal just yet with the WWE, and with independent and other smaller promotions getting more buzz lately, there's been some speculation that he could follow Cody Rhodes out of the company and embark on his own indie journey.

So, could Bryan really leave the WWE later this year?

That possibility is definitely on the table, but according to the Wrestling Observer, the expectation is still that Bryan will eventually re-sign, Cageside Seats reported.

Money likely plays a role in why Bryan is widely expected to re-sign with the WWE as the company may be the only promotion capable of granting him a truly lucrative deal, but that's probably not the only reason why the leader of the "Yes Movement" is expected to stay.

As noted earlier, the connection Bryan has with the WWE fans is just something truly special.

The video shows how the crowd unites behind Bryan as he again goes after his enemies during a March 2014 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Alternatively, as referenced earlier, the video below shows the time when the crowd in attendance for WrestleMania 30 came unglued when Bryan won the world title.

The fans were also there for Bryan during the lowest point of his career. When Bryan announced his retirement from wrestling due to health concerns, the fans in the arena were just as emotional as he was, and they were wishing that what they were hearing wasn't true.

Just this year, the fans celebrated when Bryan announced that he has been cleared to wrestle and that he would be competing again.

The connection Bryan has with the fans is something truly special, and while it's certainly likely that many of them will continue to cheer for him and watch him compete regardless of the company he works for, the relationship he has with them really developed within the WWE.

The WWE has been home for Bryan for quite some time now, and it will probably remain that way for the foreseeable future.