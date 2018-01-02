Why Won't 'All the Money in the World' Director Ridley Scott Helm a 'Star Wars' Film?

Reuters/Susana Vera SV/dh Sir Ridley Scott is famous for his other notable works like Thelma & Louise (1991), Hannibal (2001), and Black Hawk Down (2001)

"All the Money in the World" director Ridley Scott recently shared his thoughts about directing a "Star Wars" movie in the future. The renowned filmmaker thinks he's not a good fit for the "Star Wars" franchise despite his many accomplishments in the science fiction genre.

Before helming "All the Money in the World," Scott previously helmed "Alien" and "Blade Runner," making him one of the most sought-after directors when it comes to sci-fi films. Unsurprisingly, his name is often tossed around for who might direct a new "Star Wars" movie.

While many believe in Scott's ability to direct a "Star Wars" movie, the filmmaker said he's "too dangerous" to assume the role. In a recent interview, the director was asked if Disney had ever tapped him to direct a movie under the franchise, and he jokingly said the studio would never do that because he knows what he's doing.

"Because I know what I'm doing. I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control of myself. When you get a guy who's done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever. It's f****n'stupid. You know what the reshoots cost?" he said, pertaining to Disney's history of tapping indie film directors. Recently, Disney has noticeably been tapping young brilliant directors who have successfully done smaller productions to direct its films, may it be under Lucasfilm or Marvel.

Just recently, Scott had to do reshoots for the almost completed "All the Money in the World" to get rid of Kevin Spacey's scenes in the film. Spacey was removed from the project following sexual assault allegations against him. According to reports, Scott did not spare any expense in ridding Spacey's scenes, even if the reshoots had cost the production millions.

"All the Money in the World" opened in theaters last Dec. 25, 2017.