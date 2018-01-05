Wife of Ex-TODAY Host Matt Lauer Files for Divorce

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Host Matt Lauer pauses during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, May 3, 2013.

Annette Roque, Matt Lauer's wife, is reportedly gearing up for a messy (and costly) divorce to end their 19-year marriage.

According to InTouch Weekly, Roque is getting ready to file divorce against the former "Today" show host about a month after his scandal broke. A source has reportedly claimed that Roque waited for a bit because of their kids, but is now ready to cut ties with her husband. The announcement will reportedly be announced soon, with the proceeding expected to become one of the most expensive divorces ever in Hollywood history.

"Annette didn't pull the trigger [on legal action] right away because of the kids, but she could no longer separate rumor from fact when it came to his sexual misdeeds and abuse of power. She's done with him," a source said. Another insider added: "A divorce announcement should be coming any day now."

Previously, Roque was spotted leaving a lawyer's office, presumably to talk about what must be done to make her marriage with Lauer null. She is said to be after full custody of their three children – Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. The divorce is also rumored to become very expensive, considering Lauer's earnings on his 20-year career in NBC before he was dismissed from his job, where he earned $25 million per year.

Lauer and Roque also had a bunch of shared real estate properties, including an apartment in Manhattan that reportedly costs $6 million, their $35 million Hamptons estate and a farm where they raise horses. Roque is said to be determined to end their marriage since she could not stand to be humiliated by his controversies. Previously, Lauer was accused by a former colleague of "inappropriate sexual behavior." Soon after, rumors came out that he fathered two more children from two different women.